The Rotary Club of Condobolin has made a big-hearted contribution to the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre end of year presentations. Their generosity helps the facility to provide each child with a new book to enjoy over the holiday season. The Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre would like to extend a big thank you to the Rotary Club of Condobolin or their contribution. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.