A TRIO OF LOCAL CHAMPIONS!

Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Rowen Powell, Kyron Nixon-Croaker and Braith Sloane (BELOW) have been crowned 2023 Koori Knockout Under 15s Champions alongside their Mindaribba Warriors teammates (BELOW). They were victorious in the Grand Final against the Campbelltown Ghosts in a tough golden point finisher at Tuggerah on Monday, 2 October. The score was 16-all at full time so the Warriors headed into Golden Point and came away with the win 18 to 16. All three Condobolin representatives had a fabulous game. Braith and Kyron have also been selected to be part of the Western Rams Under 16s Andrew Johns Train on Squad for 2024. Congratulations! Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.