A TASTE OF HARMONY LUNCHEON

On Friday, 24 March some clever trivia question winners from Condobolin High School were treated to the facility’s annual Taste of Harmony luncheon. The menu was inspired by the diversity Condobolin High School celebrated all week, with many thanks to Belinda Coe. Students feasted on fried rice, jacket potatoes, nachos, honey soy chicken drumsticks and spaghetti bolognese before indulging in Black Forest cake, apple pie and melktert – a South African custard tart. “Thank you to all of the wonderful helpers who made the day possible – can’t wait to see what the menu brings next year!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.