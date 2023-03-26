A SUCCESSFUL SALE AT CONDOBOLIN

Station mated ewes hit $820 at the Condobolin Shedding Breed Autumn sale, where 1,977 head went under the hammer.

It was considered the biggest yarding to date, with Kevin Miller, Whitty and Lennon (KMWL), Moncreiff Livestock and Property, Elders and JN Straney conducting the auction at the Condobolin Saleyards on Thursday, 2 March.

Strong interest from onsite and online buyers saw the yarding cleared at an average of $228/head.

The top price was paid for a line of 150 Australian White red tag certified, station-mated ewes from local sellers RB Jones and Partners of ‘Needlewood’ Condobolin. The ewes were station-mated to Tattykeel sires.

They featured a live weight of 76.9 kilograms with an estimated carcase weight of 38.4 kilograms. The July/August drop ewes, sold in three 50 head lots to Covino Farms Pty Ltd.

A pen of 14 station-mated ewe lambs were the second top priced pen of the day, reaching $305. The April/May 2022 drop ewes were mated to Red Tank and Leebrook Australian White rams (blue tag rams). They averaged 52.2 kilograms and had an estimated carcase weight of 26.1 kilograms. They were sold by Stratford Pastoral (Condobolin).

Vendors HW Colless Partnership (Condobolin) offered over 800 head of the total 1,977 sheep at the sale.

KMWL agent Brendon White said the sale was another great success and he looked forward to seeing the event continue to grow.