A STATELY PERFORMANCE BY CHS SWIMMERS

Condobolin High School’s Braith Sloane, Hudson Cartwright, Nate Vincent, and Ryan Goodsell are off to the NSW Combined High School Sports Association (CHSSA) Swimming Carnival later this month. Braith will swim in the 14 years 50 metre freestyle event as well as the 16 Years Boys Relay. Hudson Cartwright, Nate Vincent, and Ryan Goodsell will also swim in the 16 Years Boys Relay team. “Massive congratulations to Braith Sloane (14 year 50 metre freestyle) and Hudson Cartwright, Nate Vincent, Ryan Goodsell and Braith Sloane (16 year boys relay) who today represented our school at Western,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Brilliant effort boys!! We couldn’t be more proud of you!” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.