A SPECIAL VISITOR FOR LACHLAN CHILDREN SERVICES

Lachlan Children Services had a very special visitor attend the Centre during Reconciliation Week.

Otis Knight Williams attended the facility on Thursday, 28 May to read the children a story.

“Before he began Miss Sam explained that before we start group time each day, that we say our Acknowledgement of country,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read on Friday, 29 May.

“We discuss the importance of doing this with the children to show our respect for the traditional owners of our land.

“It is important to us here at Lachlan Children’s Services that we provide opportunities for our children to learn about culture and diversity, as well as respecting and celebrating the differences between people.”

The story Otis shared with the children was called ‘I can count to 10 in Wiradjuri’.

“It was very interactive and everyone attempted to say the numbers in Wiradjuri,” the post went on to say.

“A big thank you to Otis for taking the time to share this story with us. He took all of the photos within it except for one and it is written by Aboriginal storyteller Larry Brandy.

“We at Lachlan Children’s Services ‘Girinya’ would like to say thank you to the Wiradjuri people for letting us share your land.

“We promise to look after it, the animals and the people too.

“Together we touch the ground of the Wiradjuri land, We touch the sky of the Wiradjuri land and We touch our hearts for the care of the Wiradjuri land,” the post concluded.

By Melissa Blewitt.