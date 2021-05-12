By Melissa Blewitt

A special presentation was made to the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch and its members on ANZAC Day (25 April).

A poignant photograph, captioned ‘Lament for the Dead of Long Tan’ with a dedication to Pte Jim (Blue) Stewart, Cpl Graeme Yetman, the late Sgt Kenny Loftus, QMS Bruce Loftus, Cpl Peter Tullia and members of the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch, was unveiled at a special ceremony at the Condobolin RSL Club.

Under the photograph it reads: “On 18th August 1966 108 men of D Company, 6RAR fought off attack by an enemy force of more than 2,000 in a rubber plantation near the abandoned Village of Long Tan. 18 Australians were killed, 24 wounded. On 18th August 1969 the Long Tan Cross was erected and dedicated on the site of the Battle. Either side of the memorial cross of men who fought at Long Tan.”

This presentation was made by Private Garry Lewis and on behalf of Contingent Commander (Canberra) Capt Bob Burrage and Pde Sgt-Mjr WOI Roger Rumbel, Banner Party WoI John Reed, Coneiege Lt Col,Dave Horton, L/Cpl Paul Speirs, Capt Andy Rice, Mjr Mungo McGovern, Co Lt Triparn Teki and Sec WOI Bob Pink 1/19 RNSW Ass, Pres WOI John Lee, Mjr Bill Stefaniak, WOII Chris Van Reesh, Mjr Geof McKergow, 3 RNSWWR Ass, Lt Bob Weise, S/Sgt Brad Johnston, OC 7th (Bemboke Troop) ALH Capt Gary Berman, Tpr Gary Trayner and President Aust Light Horse Snr Sgt Phil Chalker.