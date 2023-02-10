A SPECIAL MILESTONE

A very special Happy Birthday to Scott Wallder, who will turn 80 on 7 February. Scott celebrated this special occasion with family and friends at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 28 January. Guests travelled from Melbourne, West Wyalong, Barmedman, Nelson Bay, Dubbo, Wellington, Warren, Ungarie, Griffith, Tullibigeal and Forbes for the event. ABOVE: Rob Bentley, Claire Wallder, Mellissa Blackwood, Lachlan Bentley, David Blackwood, Sarah Blackwood, Mandy Shiner, Martin Shiner, Rhani Wallder and Steven Wallder (back row) together with (front row) Charlie Wallder, Matthew Blackwood, Scott Wallder, Ruby Wallder, Rosemary Wallder, Jascinda Shiner and Amelia Wallder. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.