St Joseph’s Parish School took part in a Feast Of St Joseph Mass on Saturday, 19 March. Bishop Columba joined with Father Getulio to celebrate with the community. Following the Mass, there was a gathering at the School, which included morning tea, sausage sandwiches, games and activities. Bishop Columba also played his bagpipes, much to the delight of all those in attendance. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Catholic Church Condobolin Facebook Page.