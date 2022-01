Year Six students from Condobolin Public School attended a Graduation Dinner on Wednesday, 8 December. The event was organised by parents of Year Six students and was held at the Condobolin RSL Club. Students and their loved ones enjoyed a fabulous meal and a beautifully decorated celebration cake. Each graduating student was able to take an individual cupcake home. There was also time for fun with a game of Limbo and Musical Chairs. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.