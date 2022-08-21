Condobolin Public School Captains and Vice Captains Charles Patton, Alexandra Worthington and Marcus Leigo were treated to an afternoon tea with Mrs Karen Burke, the Director of Educational Leadership, in a special Education Week acknowledgement on Monday, 1 August. Mrs Burke presented the students with certificates and glass ‘star’ trophies congratulating and thanking them for their wonderful efforts as student leaders and peer role models. Vice Captain Rachel Grimmond was absent on the day but will collect her Award at a later date. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.