A SPECIAL BIRTHDAY FOR JOYCE

Joyce Davidson with her daughter Sonia Nielson, husband George Davidson and son Chris Davidson. Image Contributed.
Posted By: Hayley
April 16, 2022
Joyce Davidson celebrated her 80th birthday on Tuesday, 29 March. She celebrated with family and friends at the Railway Hotel the weekend prior to her magnificent birthday milestone. Some guests travelled from Bathurst, Millthorpe and Griffith to attend the festivities.
Joyce Davidson (second from left) with her brother Norm Thornton, grandson Kallam Smith, husband George Davidson and brother John Thornton. Image Contributed.
Joyce Davidson, Dot Holmes and George Davidson. Image Contributed.