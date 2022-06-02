A SIXTH TERM FOR MARK COULTON

The Liberal/National Coalition may have lost the Federal Election, but they retained the region’s four local electorates.

Mark Coulton (The Nationals) has retained the seat of Parkes, which Condobolin is a part of, for a sixth consecutive term. He won 50 per cent of First Preference Votes (FPV) and saw a 0.80 swing against him. Labor Candiadte Jack Ayoub managed 20.4 per cent of FPV, a 3.1 per cent swing away from him.

When the votes were tallied as a two-candidate preferred percentage, Mr Coulton claimed 68 per cent, with a one per cent swing towards him. One Nation’s Deborah Swinbourne collected 7.4 per cent of the FPV and Peter Rothwell (Liberal Democrats) picked up six per cent of the FPV, which was a two per cent swing towards him. The seat of Parkes was held by a margin of 16.9 per cent prior to the 2022 Federal Election.

There was a total of 6,828 informal votes cast in the Parkes Electorate, at the time the Argus went to print. That equates to 7.8 per cent.

“On Saturday, despite the result nationally, I was returned to the seat of Parkes for the sixth time, with a slight swing in my favour,” he said in a statement on Sunday, 22 May.

“While the count continues, it is now known that Australia will have a new government, led by Anthony Albanese.

“Despite my disappointment in this result, I am committed to working with the new government to ensure the Parkes electorate is strongly represented in Parliament.

“I will also be holding the new government to account with regards to issues affecting my electorate and the country as a whole.

“I’d like to congratulate my opponents in the seat of Parkes and thank them for the professional and civil way they conducted this election.

“Also, to the people of the Parkes electorate, I would like to thank you for turning up in good spirit to cast your vote and for your continued support.

“I’d like to also acknowledge local National Party supporters who generously gave their time to ensure that every booth in the electorate was manned by volunteers.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent nearly half of New South Wales in the Australian Parliament and I’m looking forward to continuing my work as your representative,” Mr Coulton concluded.

Parkes is the largest electorate in NSW and seventh largest in the country. It takes in 393,413 square kilometres west of the Great Dividing Range or 49 per cent of the state, three times the size of the second largest NSW electorate in neighbouring Farrer. Major centres in Parkes include Moree, Walgett, Narrabri, Coonabarabran, Coonamble, Gilgandra, Dubbo, Condobolin, Cobar, Broken Hill, Bourke and Brewarrina.

In the seat of Riverina, The Nationals’ Michael McCormack has secured 47.3 per cent of the FPV, which equates to a 12.6 per cent swing away from him. The Labor Party’s Mark Jefferson, managed 20.5 per cent of FPV, giving him a 4.4 per cent swing towards him. The seat of Riverina was held by a margin of 19.5 per cent prior to the 2022 Federal Election.

In Calare, The Nationals’ Andrew Gee retained his seat as well. He won 48.3 per cent of FPV, in comparison to Independent Kate Hook, who won 20.6 per cent of FPV. Mr Gee saw a swing of 3.5 per cent towards him at the polls. The seat of Calare was held by a 13.3 per cent margin prior to the 2022 Federal Election.

Angus Taylor will take the seat of Hume, with 43 per cent of FPV, compared to Labor candidate Greg Baines’, who managed 20 per cent of FPV. The seat was previously held by the Liberals on a margin of 13 per cent. Mr Taylor suffered a 10.3 per cent swing away from him at this Federal Election.