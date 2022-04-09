A RIDE DAY IS LIKE A ‘BIRD IN THE HAND’

On Sunday, 20 March Condobolin hosted their 9th Annual Black Dog Ride for Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention.

The National 1dayer Ride is held on the third Sunday in March.

Riders, Pillons, Winstons, a Cobra, our Support crew Snoop and Kanya, plus volunteers started the day off with Sunday breakfast at the Condobolin Sports Club.

A total of 30 arrived for check in and Pre Ride Brief from around the district. Riders came from Condobolin (10) Fifield (6) Parkes (4) Trundle (4) Tullamore (3) Lake Cargelligo (2) and Ootha (1).

The group headed off at 10am across to Forbes via Bedgerbong, stopping in for a Banner Photo at the wonderful “Bird in the Hand” sculpture (we certainly appreciated Kathy Parnaby coming out to take the photo for us).

Everyone enjoyed catching up, getting out on the bikes again through the local countryside, the ride route continued on from Forbes via Gunningbland, Bogan Gate to finish this year at Tullamore.

After lunch our Ride Day raffle was drawn (thankyou to the Dunn family businesses Tuffa, Brumby Offroad and Progress Printing for our extra prizes this year).

Winners and grinners in particular Allan Rice and Laurie ONeill, Mark T, Pete Nolan, Darryl, Toni, Tara Baxter, Kiwi Ty and Thomo and Crocket. To the Tullamore Hotel thank you for your hospitality, not sure when, but BDR will be back!

If you would like to know more about the Black Dog Ride please head over to our website, later this year (third Attempt) Riders from around the Nation will be heading back to Alice Springs in August for the Red Centre Ride. It’s a fantastic organisation who I proudly support and forever grateful to Steve Andrews in WA who founded it back in 2009 after his solo ride around Australia.

Black Dog Ride Merchandise range is always available online at the Black Dog Ride Shop and we do hold stock of some items locally.

We’re already looking forward to our 10th Anniversary Ride next year.

Contributed by Anny Seaton (Condobolin 1 Dayer Ride Co-ordinator).

Below: Winners of the 9th Annual Black Dog Ride for Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention raffles were all smiles after collecting their prizes. Winners of the raffle were drawn at the Tullamore Hotel. Images Contributed.