A RECORD BREAKING PURCHASE FOR GLENOWRA

Glenowra Australian White Sheep Stud in Condobolin are one of the first to purchase ‘Tattykeel Certified’ Australian White ewes in June for a record $988 a head.

With quality and consistency at the heart of the brand, the Glenowra Australian White Sheep Stud are planning to expand operations globally, producing the world’s finest lamb.

Maintaining the integrity of the Australian White lineage is vital to ensuring the high-quality superiority of the lamb.

Glenowra Australian White Sheep Stud has aligned with the newly launched ‘Tattykeel Certified’ program to assist and support the Gilmore family breeders of the Tattykeel Australian White stud in Oberon, to ensure clients have confidence in the genetic integrity and pure Aussie White bloodline.

The Glenowra Australian White Sheep Stud stand behind and endorse the ‘Tattykeel Certified’ program to eradicate the confusion and dilution in the current marketplace.

To delineate the Australian White ewes, they were sold with ‘Tattykeel Certified’ red ear tag.

Due to demand, Glenowra Australian White Sheep Stud has now started accepting pre-orders and registration on their website for upcoming sale and auction information.