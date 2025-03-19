A pleasing partnership
The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Deadly Choices, granting the clinic permission to stock and distribute 715 shirts. To book an appointment for an Aboriginal Health assessment and obtain a shirt, while also entering a draw to win exceptional prizes, please call reception on (02) 6895 4311. Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page.
