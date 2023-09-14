A PHOTOGRAPHY JOURNEY IN FOCUS

Condobolin’s Ann Hetherington has a passion for documenting the moments around her.

Her photography journey began around 10 years ago, after seeing local people capturing beautiful images, which she felt connected to.

She admits it has been a huge learning curve, and at times she has put her camera away in frustration.

“I first got into photography after seeing my cousin, Sally May, capture such beautiful images back about 10 years ago,” Mrs Hetherington explained.

“I bought my first Nikon camera, with Sally encouraging me. I also had another mentor, Andrew, who always cheered me on or gently propelled me forward.

“It was not as easy as I thought! It was a huge learning experience, and at times, I didn’t pick up the camera for months.”

But in November last year, one particular image of her granddaughter Audrey, would see her gain recognition in professional United States photographer Raymond Hatfield’s ‘Friday Photo Brief’ blog on 4 November 2022. Mr Hatfield is also the Podcaster of The Beginner Photography Podcast, which is a free weekly podcast where he interviews photographers of all genres who share some of their best tips on getting started behind the camera.

“This photo was part of a homework activity from a course on shutter speed last year,” Mrs Hether-ington said.

“I did go through quite a few roses, but to be honest, Audrey (my subject) was very proactive with ideas for shots.

“I joined the email list of a podcast that I had started listening to, The Beginner Photography Podcast requesting followers to send in their photos of the week that they were proud of. I emailed this photo in, hoping to maybe get some critique, and was staggered when a returning email from Raymond Hatfield, the podcaster from the United States who asked if my shot could be used in his blog for the week as an example of ‘The Moment’.

“This was amazing to me. I am a pure amateur!”

On his blog, Mr Hatfield wrote this about Mrs Hetherington and her image.

“Ann posted this photo in the group and there’s so much to love. In photography Moment matters most and is this photo filled with moment. Not only a wonderful expression on Ann’s granddaugh-ter’s face but also catching the perfect moment with the flower pedals at their height. This would be a completely different photo just 1 second earlier or 1 second later. Couple moment with a great backdrop that helps the subject stand out and perfect exposure, and Ann has herself a real winner of a photo!”

Mrs Hetherington also claimed Champion Photograph at the 2023 Condobolin Show with her shot of Audrey.

“For this photo to be the Champion of Condobolin Show is an even greater honour. Really. Condo is my hometown, and for my image to be chosen is beyond thrilling,” she stated.

For those wanting to take up the art of photography, Mrs Hetherington says it is important to educate yourself about your camera and to practice as much as possible.

“In the past years, I’ve done a few online courses, but, like everything else, I have found a few Youtube sites that click with how I like to learn,” she said.

“My advice, practice, a lot. More than you think you need to.

“Get to know your camera. Educate yourself, get advice, don’t be afraid to break photography rules.

“Remember, to get one great shot, there will be so many more not so wonderful photos that you’ll take, but that’s ok, you have just learned a little something that will propel you to a shot that will excite you. Just enjoy the journey.”

Mr Hatfield believes that the two elements of photography that are crucial to success is moment and composition.

“In a world where everything can be edited in Lightroom and Photoshop, from exposure to swap-ping out the whole sky and everything in between, the only elements that can’t be fudged is moment and composition.

“Get better at those two elements if you want to be a better photographer,” he wrote in the ‘Friday Photo Brief’ blog on 4 November 2022.

“Remember, the more you shoot today, the better of a photographer you will be tomorrow.”