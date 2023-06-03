A PASSION FOR SPORT AND THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

For over 60 years, Bonnie Merritt has been part of the fabric that makes up the Condobolin soccer, junior and senior rugby league communities.

Mother Merritt is known as the “Football Queen”, and it is a role she cherishes and loves.

From the beginning, she has wanted to see the youth of Condobolin succeed in whatever path they have chosen to take, especially when it comes to sport.

Mother Merritt was a founding member of the Condobolin Soccer Committee, along with her husband Ron, and several other well-known community members.

She recalls that soccer was first played at the High School field, but then it moved to the Showground (SRA Grounds) as more people began to take part in the competition.

Soccer was not her only passion, rugby league was also high on her list of priorities. She has supported both sports for most of her life.

Mother Merritt is no stranger to pulling on a pair of football boots and taking to the rugby league field. She has played alongside her daughters in competitive matches, and her sons were fine rugby league players, carving out successful careers from a game they loved as much as their mum. She has been an avid supporter of rugby league since 1949, when her brothers were involved in the sport.

When you think of rugby league in Condobolin, it would be hard not to think of Mother Merritt in the blue and gold, supporting all the teams who have taken to the field in years past and today.

Mother Merritt remembers when Condobolin had two full junior rugby league competitions, one under the Rams banner and the other called Central (Vane-Tempest) – both had teams from Under 5s up to Under 16s.

She also recalls when Condobolin juniors travelled to Sydney for state competitions, and also went to carnivals across NSW including to Junee in the Riverina. She has also spent 20 years travelling to NSW Indigenous Rugby League Carnivals, and this year will be no different.

“I just love being part of rugby league and soccer and being with the kids,” she said.

Nothing will stop Mother Merritt from supporting all those who pull on the blue and gold jersey and take to the field to represent Condobolin.

“I have been a supporter all these years and I will keep supporting all the players,” she explained.

On Wednesday, 24 May, Mother Merritt celebrated her 86th birthday. She has been an advocate, a passionate supporter, and an amazing community contributor – Congratulations, Mother Merritt!