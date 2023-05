The Condobolin Book Club enjoyed a wonderful meal and get together at the Condobolin Hotel recently. ABOVE: Jennifer Brady, Deb Kelly, Lorraine L’Estrange, Jill Slennett, Cary L’Estrange, Dennis Brady, Neville Shoemark, Doug Ridley, Wendy Shoemark, Bonnie Gwyn and Abby Grimshaw. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.