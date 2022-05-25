A NIGHT OF FUN AND FELLOWSHIP

The Condobolin Rotary Club and the Condobolin RSL Club sponsored Casino Royale night was a huge success.

There was lots of fun and fellowship, with a parade of contestants for Best Dressed and a mega draw at the end of the evening which saw around $6,000 worth of prizes being won.

“Our Casino Royale night was a great success and everyone who attended had a brilliant night,” a post on the Rotary Club of Condobolin Facebook Page read.

“People from across NSW came to Condo for the event and declared it a roaring success.

“The Club worked with the RSL to stage the night which was made possible through support from The Wild Dogs Condo Ride, DPI and Condobolin RSL with generous prize donations from Bunnings Warehouse Forbes, Betta Electrical Condobolin, Mitre 10 Condobolin, Vella Group and Affordable Furniture Condobolin. Minor support was received from other businesses. Community groups representing Suicide Prevention, Drug and Alcohol Team, Vinnies, SES, Kids Help Line, Lifeline, DV Committee and Landcare provided information bags for everyone which were well received by all. “Our members wish to personally thank James and his staff, President Julie Emery and Board members for their contribution to this successful community event and we look forward to working with the Club for future events,” the post concluded.