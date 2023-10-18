A NEW ROLE FOR PAULA

Former St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin educator Paula Leadbitter has been appointed as the new Director of Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes.

The announcement was made by Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE on Thursday, 21 September after a rigorous recruitment process.

Mrs Leadbitter has been based in Forbes since leaving Condobolin.

“Paula is a highly experienced and respected Catholic leader,” a post on the Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes Facebook Page read.

“She has twenty-five years of experience in education within the Wilcannia-Forbes diocese, with fourteen of these as a school principal.

“Most recently, she has held the position of Head of Learning and Teaching based in the Catholic Education office in Forbes.

“Paula is a highly respected advocate for empowering students and educators alike.

“Her strategic approach and team-building skills have created inclusive and collaborative learning communities.

“Paula is passionate about remote and rural education and brings with her an in-depth knowledge of the Wilcannia-Forbes diocese and its unique needs.

“We congratulate Paula as she takes up this new ministry in education.”

Mrs Leadbitter will begin her new role in January 2024.