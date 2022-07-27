A NEW ROLE FOR EMMA

Emma Dargin has a new role with the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service’s Social and Emotional Well Being (SEWB) team. She will be based at the SEWB wellness building (the old fire station) and is training to become a Drug and Alcohol support worker. Emma has been in Condobolin for over 20 years and knows and loves her community. “She is an asset to our town and we are looking forward to having her work as part of our SEWB team,” a post on the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page.