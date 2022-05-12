A NEW PRINCIPAL AND CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK

Natasha Brotherton has embraced her role as Principal at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin.

She spent eight years in the Maitland/Newcastle Diocese working as a teacher, Religious Education Coordinator and Education Officer.

Miss Brotherton originally went to school in Narromine, and her first teaching post was at Trangie Central School. Both her families are originally from the Forbes area. Her maternal grandmother was born in Lake Cargelligo and grew up in Trundle.

“I was looking to move back into a country area for some time and when the opportunity of Principalship of St Joseph’s in Condobolin came to my attention, I took a leap of faith and by the Grace of God, my application was successful.’ She explained

Miss Brotherton, her husband Colin and her two daughters Adele and Halle have settled in well and are enjoying life in Condobolin.

“My husband has a lawn and maintenance business called ‘Wheely Good Lawns.’ Adele, my eldest daughter is a legal assistant with RMB Lawyers and Halle, who is in Year 11 at Condobolin High School is enjoying the country life, recently joining League Tag and working at Happy Daze Coffee Lounge. We are all incredibly happy. It has been a big change for all of us but I know that this was the right decision.” she said.

After a full term in the community, Miss Brotherton, admits she has been really busy but wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The school and St Joseph’s parish community, including Fr. Getulio, have been very kind and encouraging, which has been wonderful. The change in leadership of any school can be very challenging. Former Principal Jude Ryan, was a well-respected school Principal of St Joseph’s and taking over after someone as good as Jude can be confronting. However, the support and patience I have been shown by all the staff, in particularly, Hannah Ridley, the school’s Assistant Principal, and Kirsty Ticehurst, the Religious Education Coordinator, has made this a very smooth transition.’

“I have always been a passionate educator, wanting to create opportunities for young people to experience a quality education in an environment that is creative, joy-filled and inclusive. Wouldn’t it be a wonderful world, if all young people could learn and grow in an environment where learning was exciting and mastery was the goal. Where compassion for human kind was of utmost importance and where faith and a real sense of belonging was in the fiber of the school community.”

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, along with 18 other Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes will celebrate Catholic Schools Week from Sunday, 1 May to Saturday, 7 May.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is ‘Finding God in Everyday Life’.

“As Catholic Schools we are called to do more than just pass on the faith: we are invited to translate our faith into deeds, so we are truly living in God’s Word,” Miss Brotherton, said.

“Catholic Schools Week is an opportunity for all Catholic Schools to celebrate our distinctive mission and share things that are special about our schools and ethos with families, parish and the wider community.”

To celebrate Catholic Schools Week, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin is holding a number of activities to mark the occasion.

On Sunday, 1 May a Parish Community Mass and Morning Tea was held at Gum Bend Lake. On Monday, 2 May Open Classrooms were a feature of the celebrations. On Tuesday, 3 May students created an artwork that captured the catholic Schools Week theme – ‘Finding God in Everyday Life.’