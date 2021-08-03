Lachlan Shire Council has a new online payment service.

Making payments to Council has just become more convenient as they have added an online payment portal to their corporate website.

With rates notices issued, and the first installment due on 31 August 2021, you can jump online and try out the new system. You can also pay your water and debtor accounts through the portal.

“We are all busy and this new payment option will provide a secure platform that can be accessed 24 hours per day, 7 days a week from the convenience of your home, business, or wherever you are,” Lachlan Shire General Manager Greg Tory explained.

Making a payment is easy. All you need to do is go to https://eservices.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/eservice/ click payments, select your payment category from the dropdown box and follow the prompts to finalise your transaction.

“In this current COVID environment we encourage the community to pay via the new online service, however we will continue to offer a variety of other payment options including mail, telephone, direct debit, B-Pay, or in person at our Administration Offices,” Mr Tory added.