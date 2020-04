Debbie Kelly is the new Librarian in Condobolin.

She has connections to the local area, having grown up in Lake Cargelligo, where her father still resides.

Debbie has previously worked at University libraries in Armidale and Brisbane. She is looking forward to getting to know the residents of the Lachlan Shire and making new friends.

Her first day of work was on Monday, 16 March but the Library has since been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Melissa Blewitt.