A NEW CRICKET TROPHY IN LUKE’S MEMORY

A new perpetual trophy was introduced at this year’s Condobolin Junior Cricket Association’s Presentation Day.

It will be known as the Luke ‘Fanta’ Grimmond Representative Cricketer of the Year Trophy.

The inaugural recipient of the award was Ryan Goodsell.

He unforetunately was unable to attend the event but Luke’s son’s Zac and Joshua, his mum Anne, brother Brent and sister Chantelle accepted the accolade on his behalf.

Ian (Grimmy) Grimshaw read a speech on behalf of the Grimmond family.

“Luke first began his cricket career as a nine-year-old playing in the Condobolin Under 10 Division,” he began.

“Luke went on to represent Condobolin Junior Cricket in Intertown and the Western District area over his schooling years.

“After leaving Condo High he joined the Navy. Luke represented and captained the Australian Navy and Australian Defence Forces services over multiple carnivals and tours which included the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

“Luke was awarded Life Membership of the Australian Navy Cricket and also Life Membership of the Australian Defence Force Cricket.

“Luke was a handy batsman and a phenomenal wicket keeper.”