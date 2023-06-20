A NEW COMMITTEE FOR CONDO 750

The Condo 750 has a new Committee, and they are looking forward to holding the 2024 event. Bruce Patton is taking on the President’s role, while Dan Seton is Vice President. Treasurer is Kelle Mooney. The Committee is still on the lookout for a Secretary. The Annual General Meeting, held on Tuesday, 30 May, was told the 2023 Condo 750 was a great success. Those in attendance agreed it was great to see it up and running again after Covid-19. They praised the massive commitment shown by the committee and volunteers, which was second to none. A big thank you was also given to the sponsors, volunteers, land holders and community for supporting such a great event. The Committee is still looking to fill a couple of positions, so if you’re interested contact President Bruce Patton. The date has been set for the 2024 Condo 750 – the 5, 6 and 7 April – so mark the dates in your calendar. You can also find Condo 750 on Facebook. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.