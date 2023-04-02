A NEW COMMITTEE FOR AUTO SPORTS

Condo Auto Sports has a new committee for 2023. Jake Worland has taken on the President’s role, while Todd Smith will undertake Vice President’s duties. Tarmia Haworth is Secretary and Karen Worthington is Treasurer. Darren Miles will be the Track and Trophies Co-ordinator. Amy Smith put her hand up to be Canteen Manager and Publicity Officer will be Naomi Worland. The new committee was formed at the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 14 February. “A massive thank you to Allison Miles and David Geeves who have put so much of their time and dedication into our club over the years that have stepped down this year- we will miss you however we will be happy to still see your faces around on race days,” a post on the Condo Auto Sports Facebook Page read.