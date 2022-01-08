A NEW BUS FOR WPRD

Western Plains Regional Development (WPRD) took delivery of their new Youth 12-Seater Bus from Col Fletcher Ford in Parkes last week.

The Bus has been long awaited to assist with Youth Programs across the Shire.

Back in 2018, Heather Blackley negotiated with the Commonwealth Bank to grant WPRD $20,000 towards the purchase of a Youth Bus.

In the following year Bendigo Bank added to the amount with a further $5,000 but the combined amount was not enough to secure a bus.

An application to FRRR last year saw a further $60,000 awarded which allowed the purchase of a brand new bus and some associated running costs.

“We are incredibly grateful to the FRRR, CBA and Bendigo for their generosity.” said EO of WPRD Jess Loftus.

“This will allow us to transport youth safely, attend excursions and training programs and bring youth from Tottenham, Tulli and Lake to attend activities in Condobolin or vice versa.” Jess said.

“This has been a long held dream of our Youth Services Manager Heather Blackley and it’s great to see it come to fruition.”