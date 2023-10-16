A NATIONAL CHAMPION!

Condobolin High School’s Kyron Croaker along with his Australian Secondary Schools 15s Indigenous Rugby League teammates (Goannas) have taken out the Pool B Under 15 Boys National Champions at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League (ASSRL) National Championships in Port Macquarie. The game was a tense arm wrestle, but Kyron played an amazing individual game to make an essential contribution to the win with one try and two try assists. At the end of the game the score was tied 16 all but extra time gave the Goannas the chance to take the win in golden point, finishing 20-16 against a strong Western Australian team. The Condobolin community are so proud of you Kyron, and the whole team – well done!

ABOVE: Kyron Croker.

BELOW: Kyron Croker receives his Grand Final medal. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.