A MILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDING FOR MAJOR SPORTS FACILITY

The SRA Grounds will benefit from a million dollars in funding.

An ageing amenities block, which is utilised by the Condobolin Rugby Union Club, the Condobolin PAH and I Association and local community, will receive a major facelift and upgrade after a sizeable funding injection from the NSW Government’s Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.

NSW Nationals Upper House member Scott Barrett visited Condobolin on Tuesday, 12 July to make the announcement.

Lachlan Shire Council mayor John Medcalf said the funding will be a welcomed boost for the council, which will provide $500,000 towards the cost of the upgrades at the SRA Grounds.

“The SRA Grounds is an important facility to the Condobolin community, with many sports played at the ground throughout the year,” he explained.

“These funds will ensure that modern and safe facilities are available for all SRA Ground users.”

Mr Barrett said the funding is part of the party’s focus on making regional NSW a great place to live, work and play.

“This is a great example of the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council working together to upgrade a facility for the people of Condobolin and ensure a better future for people in the Lachlan region,” he stated.

Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the funding will allow Lachlan Shire Council to complete works at the SRA Sports Facility, which is the home of a number of sports in the town.

“Playing sport with your local team is a quintessential part of living in regional NSW, and after a time-out for many competitions during the pandemic it’s exciting to see regional sport back,” he articulated.

“This funding will modernise the facilities at the SRA complex for Condobolin’s football clubs, as well as the show society, and will enable more local residents to enjoy the benefits of sport and active recreation.”

Almost $100 million was awarded to 38 clubs, associations, sporting organisations and councils across NSW in Round 1 of the Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.