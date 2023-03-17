A MASTERS DEGREE FOR MRS PORTER

Condobolin Public School educator Mrs Linda Porter has been studying part-time and externally, for the last six years, to complete her Masters Degree. “She is a wonderful example of persistence, determination and dedication to her craft!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Mrs Porter recently received her certificate from Charles Sturt University – Master of Inclusive Education. When she was asked why she completed another University degree – she said “to improve my practice to better meet the needs of the students in our community.” “Congratulations Mrs Porter – how fortunate the staff, students and families of Condobolin are!” the post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.