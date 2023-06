Congratulations to Jess Crouch who reached her 10 years of service at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre (CPCC) recently. They celebrated this special occasion with a lovely afternoon tea put on especially for Jess. ABOVE: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Manager Karen Worthington (left) with Jess Crouch and her son Remy Martin. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.