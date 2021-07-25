A LOVE OF READING

Another two Condobolin Public School students have reached 50 nights of home reading. Suede Sloane and Arlee Kirkman received their 50 Nights Home Reading Certificate on Friday, 25 June. They also each selected a book to add to their home collection. Congratulations! It is recommended that parents read with their children beginning as early as infancy and continuing through primary school years. Reading with your children builds warm and happy associations with books.

Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.