A LOOK BACK AT DON BROWN IN CONDOBOLIN

The 42nd Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition was won by Murtonga Pastoral (Peter, Vikki and Allen Stuckey). The winning entry was presented at the annual Don Brown dinner, this year a casual barbecue supported by Australian Wool Innovation, at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 22 February. Moses and Son hosted morning tea at the Norman Dawson Pavilion, Condobolin Showground, providing an information session on freeze branding as an alternative to mulesing, prior to the commencement of judging. In 2022, eight properties opened their gates and gave an insight into their operations.