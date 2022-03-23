A LOOK BACK AT DON BROWN IN CONDOBOLIN

Emer Spora, Carol-Ann Malouf and Lucy Kirk. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.Emer Spora, Carol-Ann Malouf and Lucy Kirk. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

Posted By: Hayley March 23, 2022

The 42nd Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition was won by Murtonga Pastoral (Peter, Vikki and Allen Stuckey). The winning entry was presented at the annual Don Brown dinner, this year a casual barbecue supported by Australian Wool Innovation, at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 22 February. Moses and Son hosted morning tea at the Norman Dawson Pavilion, Condobolin Showground, providing an information session on freeze branding as an alternative to mulesing, prior to the commencement of judging. In 2022, eight properties opened their gates and gave an insight into their operations.

Baylee Stapleton and Tom Stuckey. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

Baylee Stapleton and Tom Stuckey. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

Craig Davis and Colleen L'Estrange. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Craig Davis and Colleen L’Estrange. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Will Colless, Fred Colless and Wylie Wettenham. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Will Colless, Fred Colless and Wylie Wettenham. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Paul Williamson, Sam Williamson and Brendon White.

Paul Williamson, Sam Williamson and Brendon White.

Alex Wells, Louise Wells, Rob Neal at ‘Lockerbie’. Image Credit: Lucy Kirk.

Alex Wells, Louise Wells, Rob Neal at ‘Lockerbie’. Image Credit: Lucy Kirk.