A LOOK AT A HISTORICAL POSTCARD

This Postcard was generously given to the Condobolin Argus by Don Goodsell. The date of the correspondence is unknown, however, Mr Goodsell thought Argus readers would find the historical image and its contents interesting. The Postcard (date unknown) reads: “Jumba. “My Dear [unreadable]. “Just a card to you from Bill. If you have not talked to Mum yet address it to us or put it in with my letter and I will send it to him as I don’t want Mrs Stone to get it. “[Unreadable] and Willie are up here. Willie is as nowing as ever. [Unreadable] is a [unreadable] is and I do wish you was up here to come for a ride with me. “I did not bring her riding skirt. She is a [unreadable] nice girl and we had Mr Stom ready for her. [Unreadable]. She would not sleep by herself [unreadable], [unreadable] [unreadable] with her [unreadable] [unreadable]. “Amy.”