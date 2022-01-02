A JOLLY GOOD TIME HAD BY ALL

Kiacatoo CWA

Kiacatoo CWA meeting held on Tuesday, 7 December, 2021.

Well, girls another year is fast drawing to a close, and the rain is still persisting and the mosquitoes are as big as Jumbo Jets.

The crops are still in the paddocks, Covid looks like is could put us back into lockdown, but despite all this the jolly old fellow in the red suit will soon be here to cheer us all up. He’ll want to bring good pressies this year.

We held our last meeting for the year and Christmas party at the home of Ruth and Bill Worthington, out on their beautiful back verandah. Thank you Ruth and Bill. We discussed the trading table we were going to have at the Sunday Markets held in the Showground Pavilion. This was a very enjoyable day for all, just being able to get out with a little bit of freedom once in a long time was great. Being able to see and talk to a lot of people that we haven’t seen for a long time really made for a great day.

The highlight of our day was the beautiful lunch we had prepared. Our men folk joined us for the day and the wonderful meal was enjoyed by all. After this we exchanged gifts, then sat back and watched the storm roll in while we talked until it was home time.

Well, I think it is about time to wrap it up for this year, but just one last reminder. February 1 is our first meeting for the New Year. This meeting will be held at Trish’s home with Handicraft and Cooking on the agenda for the day, so I hope we are all working hard to get these things ready.

I would like to say a big welcome to our new member Pauline Mooney and to wish Aileen all the best for her new life in Tasmania.

In closing I would like to thank Mel and her staff at the Argus for all of their help throughout the year. I hope my notes haven’t caused you too many headaches. And to wish Mel and everybody a very Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year. Bye from me till next year.

Contributed by Kiacatoo CWA Publicity Officer Judy Bell.