A HOLE-IN-ONE FOR JAMES

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 16th July, we played a 4BBB stableford for the John Smith and Greg Nagle trophies. Thanks, fellas, for your support. Winners of the day were Ian and Scott Bell with 45 points, runners up were Steve and Cameron Beattie with 44 points c/b.

Ball comp winners L Coombs and G Blattman, K Crow and N Coe, G Stuckey and B Hurley 41 points the cutoff.

NTPs all grades S Beattie, no. 9 S Taylor and A Keefe, no. 11 S Taylor and a special hole in one for James Dargan. No. 17 L Dickson.

Lucky card draw N Coe was present.

Sunday 17th July, we hosted the Lachlan Valley Mixed Fourball Championships. Scratch winners were John Betland and Nicole Death with 37 points, runners up were Steve and Simone Beattie with 36 points.

Handicap winners were Anthony Rodgers and Jan Pawsey with 45 points, runners up were Karl Crow and Vicki Hanlon with 44 points. NTPs were Ian Tyack and Nicole Death.

Next Saturday we will play another 4BBB stableford for the Condobolin Newsagency trophies, and almost compulsory to play a round of matchplay, either 4b or for those still going in the individual, time to get that wound up.

Sunday is Albert Open followed by Trundle on the 7th. All of these clubs will have very few volunteers working tirelessly to present their course to us, please get out there and support them.

Thanks again to our volunteers that keep the go in golf. Ian Bell that gives up his Saturday mornings to mow our greens, and Ian Myers that puts the NTPs out every weekend, much appreciated fellas.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.