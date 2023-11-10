A HELPING HAND NEEDED TO HELP CREATE SENSORY MATS

Condobolin locals are creating unique sensory Fidget Blankets/Activity Mats for people living with dementia.

The idea of the Fidget Blankets/Activity Mats is that they will keep hands occupied and provide sensory stimulation.

These Fidget Blankets/Activity Mats are therapeutic lap-size quilts with various items sewn onto them for a person to play with, including buttons, beads, clips, gears, and plush toys. Some are designed to help develop or retain fine motor skills, and others just provide comfort and stress relief. The familiar objects on sensory blankets/mats help users self-soothe and serve as a source of visual, tactile, and sensory stimulation.

According to a study published in The Mental Health Clinician, the use of a Fidget Blanket helps reduce behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia such as anxiety, irritability, insomnia, and agitation.

Fay Thornton and Denise Watt, along with other members of the community have been collecting and making Fidget Blankets/Activity Mats that will be donated to RSL LifeCare’s Robert White Retirement Village and William Beech Gardens in Condobolin.

While they are enthusiastically coming up with Fidget Blanket/Activity Mat designs, they could use a little help creating as many as possible.

If you may be interested in being part of the project, simply call into the Condobolin Community Centre on Wednesdays from 10am to 2.30pm, and Fay, Denise or other community members involved will be available to answer questions or show you examples of their work.

There is no obligation to work at the Community Centre, you can choose your materials and take them home to complete the blanket/mat and then return it once it is finished.

“We would love for as many people as possible to join us to create these Blankets/Mats,” Fay and Denise said.