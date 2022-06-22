A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR LOCAL LANDHOLDERS

Local landholders in the Western region have a great opportunity to learn about grazing management at an event at Booberoi Station (Euabalong) on Tuesday, 28 June.

The workshop, which is being coordinated by Western Local Land Services and have the highly regarded Dick Richardson from Natures Equity presenting, and will be conducted between 9am to 3pm. There will also a further two workshops at Top Hut Station, Willandra World Heritage Area and Tiltagoona Station, near Wilcannia.

They will offer landholders insights into landscape management options that will help to increase production, improve the property’s natural resource base, provide greater biodiversity and enhance the resilience of the property.

Senior Land Services Officer, Kaye Gottschutzke encourages landholders to attend the events where Dick will explain the holistic management principles of the grazing naturally method and how they can be adopted into the local landscape to improve soil health.

“These workshops are suitable for all landholders irrespective of their current management practices. Grazing naturally applies to all land management and all types of stock including cattle, sheep and goats,” Ms Gottschutzke explained.

“The events will be relaxed and held in an informal setting with landholders encouraged to ask questions and provide their local knowledge and expertise in the discussions.”

The events at Willandra and Euabalong are supported by Western Local Land Services through funding from the Australian Government.

The event near Wilcannia is made possible thanks to the Farm Business Resilience Program which is jointly funded through the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund and NSW Government.

To RSVP to the Booberoi Station event, contact Andrea Cashmere on andrea.cashmere@lls.nsw.gov.au or 0417 050 138.