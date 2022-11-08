A GREAT EFFORT

The Condobolin Public School Stage Three Cricket Team travelled to Parkes to play in the Primary Schools Sports Association Cricket Knockout on Tuesday, 18 October. Eli Heffernan scored 20 with the bat, while Jacob Doyle scored 18. The team played extremely well but were beaten on the day. “Students all had a fantastic game. An excellent effort from Eli and Jacob for leading the batting charge scoring 20 and 18,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Unfortunately, Parkes was too strong and won the day. “Congratulations to the team and a huge thankyou to the parents for their support with scoring and umpiring.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.