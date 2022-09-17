A GREAT DAY OF BOWLS

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Thursday 1st September six ladies turned up for a game of two bowl Triples.

Liz Goodsell, Judy Johnson and Pauleen Dimos defeated Yvonne Johnson, Colleen Helyar and Pam Nicholl.

One yardstick each to Pam Nicholl and Judy Johnson.

West Wyalong S and C Bowling Club held their Gala Day on Saturday 3rd September. This was the first time that a ladies gala day was played on a weekend. Yvonne Johnson, Pauleen Dimos and our President Colleen Helyar represented Condobolin Sports Club. A great day of friendship, bowls and festivities was had by all.

Our President Colleen speaking on behalf of visiting bowlers, congratulated West Wyalong S&C members, on a very successful gala day and wished all travellers a very safe trip home.

Keep safe,

HALF NIP.