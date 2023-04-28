A GRAND CHAMPION COB LOAF FOR RONELLE

On the last day of term Condobolin High Teachers had their annual Cob Loaf Off. Each faculty was designated cob loaves, and the challenge was to deliver the best cob loaf for morning tea. Local CWA judges, Colleen Helyar and Ruth Worthington were brought in to judge taste, visual appeal, and creative touch. The Most Outstanding Cob (Grand Champion) went to Ronelle Karsten with her Caramilk Cob Loaf. Ronelle was presented with the Anne Wadsworth Memorial Trophy. Highly Commended and People’s Choice Cob went to Anne Wadsworth for her Parisian Cob Loaf. “A massive thank you to Colleen and Ruth for judging and Mel and Judith for organising,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.