A GRADUATE NURSE FOR LAKE CARGELLIGO AND IVANHOE

The towns of Lake Cargelligo and Ivanhoe will welcome one Graduate Nurse each, as they begin their careers in the Barwon Electorate.

NSW Nationals Candidate for Barwon Annette Turner OAM has welcomed an announcement that 49 graduate nurses and midwives will begin their careers in Barwon this year, in what will be a major boost for the local community.

Mrs Turner said that it was great to see the incentives that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government are offering to graduates are working to secure nurses in regional towns.

“The work that nurses and midwives do is at the very heart of the public health system, caring for people in our hospitals, at home and in our communities,” she stated.

“The commitment, compassion and skills they bring to the role make a huge difference and contribute greatly to the health and wellbeing of the people of Barwon.

“I am incredibly pleased to see the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government standing up and listening to our needs here in the bush and offering health professionals incentives such as relocation reimbursements to work and live in regional NSW. “I want to say a thank you to the NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor and a huge welcome to the new recruits that are coming to the region. I know that you will make a big difference to the health and wellbeing of our community.”

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said more than a third of the record number of graduates beginning their careers with NSW Health have chosen to work in our rural and regional hospitals.

“It is so wonderful to see so many nurses and midwives either choosing to move to the bush or returning home so they can care for their communities,” she articulated.

“As someone who spent the best part of their nursing career at a regional hospital, I know the skills and experience these new nurses will gain will set them up for success into their future nursing career.

“On behalf of our regional communities, I am thrilled to welcome this next generation of nurses and midwives and wish all our new starters the very best of luck as they embark on their new career.”

The new graduates are amongst a record 3,600 nurses and midwives set to commence working across 130 NSW public hospitals and health services this year. The latest statewide intake of graduate nurses and midwives is an 18 per cent increase on last year. It is also the largest intake of any state or territory in Australia. NSW Health has the largest health system in the country and employs more than 53,000 nurses and midwives.