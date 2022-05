Condobolin’s Chad Worland has secured a Golden Ticket to the 2022 King of MX NSW State Titles. He travelled to Maitland on Saturday, 7 May and rode his heart out to receive a spot in the state finals. The final will be held on the June long weekend in Wagga Wagga, where Chad will race against other top riders in NSW. “Well done, Chad- keep holding her flat mate!” a post on the Condo Auto Sports Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condo Auto Sports Facebook Page.