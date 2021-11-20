A GENEROUS SPORTING DONATION

Condobolin Public School welcomed a donation of sporting equipment from Inland Petroleum on Friday, 29 October. “It was so lovely to meet everyone and provide the children with brand new sporting equipment,” a post on the Inland Petroleum Facebook Page read. Condobolin Public School thanked Inland Petroleum for their wonderful generosity. “Junior Sports House Captains felt as though Christmas had come early when they received a generous donation of sporting goods from the Inland Petroleum company,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “It was a very exciting morning as the Junior Sports Captains had the opportunity to test some of the equipment out with a few ball games. “A certificate of appreciation, accompanied by a set of Condobolin Public School water glasses, was presented to company owners and representatives in an expression of our gratitude. “How lucky we have been!! “Thank you Inland Petroleum,” the post concluded.

Image Credits: Inland Petroleum Facebook Page/ Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.