A generous sporting donation for LCS

Lachlan Children’s Services received a generous sporting donation recently. “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jade and the Wild Dogs Fundraiser Team for their generous donation of HART resources to our service,” a post on the Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page read. “Your support and contribution are truly appreciated and will make a meaningful difference in enriching our learning environment and supporting the children in our care. “We are so grateful for your kindness and for giving back to our community.” Image Credit: the Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page.