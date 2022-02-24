A GENEROUS DONATION

The United Hospital Auxiliary Condobolin Branch has donated a Digital Measuring Station to the Condobolin Health Service.

The equipment was purchased from money raised from the UHA’s Melbourne Cup High Afternoon Tea event, which was held at the Condobolin Sports Club in November last year.

According to UHA Condobolin Branch President Kim Jones, the fundraiser helps procure items the Hospital needs that are then utilised by staff and the local community.

“It is wonderful to be able to donate items the Hospital needs and then see them being used by staff to help local people,” she explained.

“The UHA has always been committed to helping the Hospital by purchasing updated equipment that can be used by the community.”

This year, it was decided that the money raised from the High Tea would go towards purchasing a Digital Measuring Station, which is being put to good use by Condobolin Health Service Dietitian Anne Christie and her supporting team.

The Digital Measuring Station can electronically measure height, weight and calculate Body Mass Index (BMI).