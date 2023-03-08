A FUNDING BOOST FOR RSL CLUB

The Condobolin RSL Club will benefit from $84,702 funding boost under Round Five of the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund to fund ‘Project Inclusion’.

The funding will be put towards constructing an accessible entrance on McDonnell Street.

NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway was joined by the NSW Nationals Candidate for Barwon Annette Turner OAM to make the funding announcement recently.

“We are proud to support the Condobolin RSL Club in their efforts to improve accessibility for all members of the community,” Mr Farraway stated.

“The cement ramp funded by the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund will greatly enhance the club’s ability to host concerts, functions, and group celebrations.

“The Condobolin RSL Club plays a vital role in bringing the community together, and this funding will ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in its events and activities.

“I am thrilled to see one of the NSW Nationals’ signature funding programs, the Stronger Country Communities Fund, being put to good use in the bush and I am excited to see what other projects the NSW Nationals can deliver once returned to Government in March.”

The NSW Nationals have committed another $90 million for Round Six of the Stronger Country Communities Fund if returned to Government in March, which would take the Government’s commitment to three quarters of a billion dollars.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.

“We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events,” he explained.

“It’s the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business, and the NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government are delivering the projects that make a difference to everyday life right across regional NSW, from Byron Bay to Bega to Broken Hill.”

Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund supports local community and sporting infrastructure projects, street beautification, public programs and events that display the best of local character and community spirit.

The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure in the regions.