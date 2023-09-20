A FUNDING BOOST FOR LOCAL ORGANISATIONS

The Condobolin RSL Club handed out a total of $13,200 to deserving community groups as part of the local ClubGRANTS Scheme in 2023.

Condobolin Junior Rugby League ($3,000), Condobolin Boomerangs ($2,000), Lachlan Home and Community Care ($3,200), Condobolin and District Historical Society ($1,800), Central West Family Support Group ($3,200), Condo Auto Sports Club ($2,000) and International Women’s Day events ($550) were all presented with their donations by Condobolin RSL Directors on Wednesday, 6 September.

All groups were very grateful to the Condobolin RSL Club and said the funds would be put to very good use.

ClubGRANTS was established in 1998 to ensure registered clubs in NSW with profits over $1 million contribute financial or in-kind support to local community services, programs, and projects.